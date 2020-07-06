Tybee Island YMCA adjusts workouts due to COVID-19 precautions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tybee Island YMCA has conformed to the new normal for how they hold classes and camps.
With the new rules and regulations, everyone is screened before entering. This involves a temperature check and a questionnaire as to whether or not you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has. Executive Director Haley Hill says all of the equipment has been moved around to allow for social distancing and people are required to clean their areas when they’re done.
Hill says their fitness classes are popular, so people have to register online and the classes are limited to the amount of participants at a time. Campers are also enjoying camp a little different this year with smaller groups and only one camp leader.
“We take our temperatures from the side and we have them stand at social distance,” she said. “Just so that everyone knows from the staff, to the participants, to the parents that we are really committed to making sure that we have a safe space for people to work out and come to camp.”
Hill says they will continue implementing any new rules the department of health recommends.
