VIDEO: Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to identify person who abandoned dog at trash site
Person leaving a dog at a trash site in Screven County. (Source: Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | July 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 5:26 PM

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who abandoned a dog at a county trash collection site.

The sheriff’s office shared the video to social media. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 5, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog has been picked up and is being taken care of.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or person in the video, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office 912-564-2013.

