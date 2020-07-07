Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-7-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An unsettled weather pattern will persist all week. Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due the higher than normal chance for showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected but rainfall may be heavy at times. The rain may cause localized flooding concerns for low lying and poor drainage areas. Low pressure will slowly move along a stalled front into Wednesday. The low may move off the North Carolina coast by Thursday before slowly moving to the northeast into the weekend. This will keep us with a chance for showers and storms everyday. In the tropics there are three areas we are watching. Tropical Storm Edouard is forecast to become extra tropical today as it races to the the northeast in the north Atlantic. The low pressure over our area may move off the North Carolina coast by Thursday. There is a 40% chance for development when it does. The thirty area is a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. There is only a 10% chance for development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles Tuesday.