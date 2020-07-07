Expo held to encourage shopping at black owned businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, the community is shining a light on black owned businesses.
It’s part of Black Out Day 2020. An expo is being held to promote black owned businesses.
People are invited to come out as businesses owners show off their products.
The expo is also an opportunity for business owners to network.
“Our main purpose to help educate and help people who planned to go business and help empower them. And our main purpose is to help Black businesses. Because we feel that most people fail in the community from lack of information and lack of knowledge,” said Charlie Brown with the Black Empowerment Movement Association.
The expo is happening at the Progressive Center on Highway 17 until 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.