First Alert Weather Academy: Understanding the ‘smell’ of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Have you or anyone you know said they loved the smell of rain? Apparently, there’s a word for that.
The smell of rain is called petrichor. Petra meaning rock and Ichor is the fluid that flows like blood in the veins of the gods.
Normally plants secrete oils; the soil and rocks absorb the oils.
So it’s not the water itself that gives off the smell, it’s the interaction of the rain with the ground.
When rain falls on the pores of rocks and soil, air from the pores form tiny bubbles.
These air bubbles burst much like carbon dioxide in soda. When the bubbles burst, aerosols containing the scent of the oils are released.
If you love the smell of rain, you’d be called a Pluviofile!
