First Alert Weather Day: Rain, periodically heavy, lingers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday day begins with light, to moderate, rain showers and muggy-feeling weather.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day - rain is forecast to be more widespread and longer-lasting than a normal summer day. It will be a washout for many plans.
The chance of rain lessens a bit by mid-morning, but isolated showers are still possible between 7 and 10 a.m. That mid-morning window may end up being the driest stretch of the entire day.
The chance of rain increases, again, after 11 a.m. and remains high through the early evening. Some of the rain will be heavy and one or two storms may produce street flooding along with gusty breezes and frequent lightning.
Rainfall accumulations will average between 0.50″ and 1.50″ between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A few spots may record more than three inches of rain. The risk of severe weather remains very low.
A hotter, drier weather pattern gradually develops over our area beginning Wednesday. Scattered storms remain likely Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be good for most outdoor plans, especially pool and beach plans, by Friday and Saturday.
