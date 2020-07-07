Group to be formed to set short-term vacation rental rules on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Short-term vacation rentals continue to be a big topic on Tybee Island, and the city council has asked its planning commission to form a group to look at what works and what doesn’t work for Tybee’s visitors and residents.
Tybee Island’s City Manager Shawn Gillen says the council is giving the study group, which will consist of planning commission members, short-term vacation rental owners, and Tybee residents, 90 days to figure out what rules are enforceable when it comes to the rentals.
The island only has around 3,000 permanent residents. That means the rest of Tybee’s population on any summer day is mostly made up of visitors. Many of those guests stay at one of the numerous short-term vacation rentals found on the island. So, the island feels it needs a policy on these rentals that work for everyone.
“The number that we have registered right now is 10,050. That number is probably down 50 to 100 because of City Hall being closed due to the pandemic. We’ve allowed people to wait,” said Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager.
The city is asking anyone who is interested in participating with the study group to contact the planning commission.
After 90 days, the study group will present its findings to the Tybee city council.
