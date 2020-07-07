Hunter Army Airfield donates flag to Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hunter Army Airfield made their way to Memorial Health Tuesday to say thank you, just days after Independence Day.
Hunter Army Airfield was called on by the Secretary of Defense to support a critical mission in Central America.
But before they could deploy, they needed to test their men and women for COVID-19.
They reached out to Memorial Health who tested the service members in just 24 hours for the virus.
Tuesday, representatives presented the hospital with a flag that was flown on their mission to say thank you.
“It’s critical for us to be able to say thank you in those moments where somebody can step up well outside of what would normally be their requirement to help us meet our national defense requirement,” said Major Nathaniel Swann.
“We’re absolutely honored to serve those that serve us and it was our honor today to accept this flag from Hunter Army. Our staff are here to serve, our mission is above all else we’re committed to the care and improvement of human life and that’s just not in these four walls of this hospital that is in everything that we do,” said Memorial Health CEO Shayne George.
Memorial leaders say they will display the flag proudly in their main lobby.
