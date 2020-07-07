Jenkins QB Blake commits to UT-Martin

“I’ve said it and I’ll say it again: we’re not in the position that we’re in if it wasn’t for Patrick Blake. His progression from last year is amazing,” Cameron said before the 2019 Class AAA state semifinal. “What he’s brought to our team in the sense of leadership, he comforts our team a little bit. When Patrick plays well, the offense seems to roll a little bit more. Our kids really rely on Patrick more than he even knows.”