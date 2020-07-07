Jenkins QB Blake commits to UT-Martin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jenkins quarterback Patrick Blake is still hoping to build on his star-making 2019 this fall, but has already made his college choice known.
The rising senior committed to Tennessee-Martin Monday night, announcing the decision on Twitter.
Blake helped lead the Warriors to the program’s first state semifinal appearance since 1966 a year ago, throwing for 22 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his passes. He also ran for three touchdowns.
Former Jenkins head coach Jason Cameron didn’t hesitate to give the then-junior QB his due for his role in the Warriors’ historic season.
“I’ve said it and I’ll say it again: we’re not in the position that we’re in if it wasn’t for Patrick Blake. His progression from last year is amazing,” Cameron said before the 2019 Class AAA state semifinal. “What he’s brought to our team in the sense of leadership, he comforts our team a little bit. When Patrick plays well, the offense seems to roll a little bit more. Our kids really rely on Patrick more than he even knows.”
Blake will play his senior season at Jenkins this fall. He’s expected to again be one of the top quarterbacks in southeast Georgia.
He’s now committed to a UT-Martin program that went 7-5 in 2019, including a perfect 5-0 record at home. But the Skyhawks have made just one FCS playoff appearance.
