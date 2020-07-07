Lowcountry pediatrician encourages children to return to classroom

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Parents, teachers, and school administrators are split on what to do this fall. But some in the medical field say it does children better to go back to school then to stay home out of fear of COVID-19.
“Masks are a tool. It’s a tool to help us stop some of the spread. It’s not a cure for the disease,” said Dr. Joseph Floyd, with Beaufort Pediatricians.
Dr. Floyd works with thousands of children in the Beaufort area.
“The children are actually extremely resilient and do a great job of wearing the mask for the most part. Some children can’t and we have to be aware of that possibility,” Dr. Floyd said.
Beaufort County has not had any reports of children with COVID-19. Which is why he has concluded what the school district has not.
“We feel like the balance between children being held from school and not being allowed to go to school versus being allowed to go to school, the balance is children should be in school,” Dr. Floyd said.
With limitations.
“But trying to wear a mask in a classroom all day long, that may be tough,” Dr. Floyd said.
The doctor says children are not the group he’s worried about.
“It’s the staff and the adults in school or more at risk,” he said. One Beaufort County school nurse agrees.
“I worry about some of our older teachers. The ones that are just a couple years from retirement. How safe is it for them,” Broad River Elementary nurse Leisa Jones said.
Keeping students in line may be more difficult with COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s hard to take them from zero companionship since March 16, to here we are, don’t touch anyone,” Jones said.
The doctor says asking them to follow those rules will be tough.
“That’s difficult. We are asking children to give up a lot to protect the older folks,” Dr. Floyd said.
But they both believe getting kids back in school is a good idea.
