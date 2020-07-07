Mayor Johnson gives update on Savannah city manager search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during today’s weekly COVID-19 update that 110 applications have come in from people wanting to become Savannah’s next city manager.
Current City Manager Pat Monahan has been filling in temporarily since last year.
Mayor Johnson said initial interviews will likely happen using video conferencing, and once the list is whittled down, they’ll have candidates come in person.
“That’s where it becomes kind of tricky. I do think we have enough spaces where we could do it in a socially distant manner for the Council to have the proper opportunity to examine the candidates, and then to provide community partners to be able to do the same. Again, we just have to do it within the science,” said Mayor Van Johnson.
City Council will discuss the next steps in the selection process in executive session on Thursday.
