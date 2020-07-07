Memorial Health CEO confident staff prepared for any pandemic challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial University Medical Center staff have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning, but they can’t let up now.
“Resilience is a big word that we like to use, and we will stick close to that. We have to stay vigilant in what we do,” Memorial Health CEO Shayne George said.
After weeks of plateauing cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations, things began tracking upward two weeks ago. On June 23, Memorial had just 15 cases. But today, have 52.
George said this is something they can handle. He says from the beginning they have pulled together, looked at their organization and resources to see how they can adjust in addition to checking their systems daily. He says he is proud of the hospitals staff and their response to this pandemic.
“It makes you very proud, very proud to be a part of this organization and to see we’re in the trenches. You know our nurses, our techs, our staff, our physicians are taking care of not only our patients, but they are taking care of each other. It’s a very challenging time because it is, it’s everywhere and we are positioned, we feel very confident in taking care of all of our patients and each other and we will continue to do that for the foreseeable future,” George said.
While he knows Memorial’s staff is ready, he encourages the community to help fight COVID-19 by wearing a face covering and practice social distancing.
