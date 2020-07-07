Planning a Summer Road Trip? Here’s a Doctor’s Advice on How to Stay Healthy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nothing says summer like a family road trip, but as the pandemic continues, there are a few more things you want to think about before you pile in the car.
Doctor Blaine Crosland works for SouthCoast health. She says you'll want to do some extra research while you're still planning your trip.
"Look into each state's department of health website. They're going to list each county and you can see how many cases of COVID they're having. I mean if they're having a big spike you may want to reevaluate where you're going."
She says it’s also a good idea to ask a few extra questions before you decide what hotel, condo or rental house you’re going to book.
"What kind of cleaning measures are being taken. You want to make sure they're thoroughly cleaning in between each group of people staying at whatever location you're at."
You can take some additional precautions once you're on the road.
"Consider packing prepackaged foods drinks that kind of thing so that you're having to stop as few times as possible. Wearing a mask when you get out of the car. Washing your hands and then maybe even hand sanitizing once you get back in the car. "
Once you arrive at your destination, Doctor Crosland advises you still limit who you interact with and plan mostly outdoor activities.
“Don’t get into a packed elevator or anything like that. if you’re wondering down a condo hallway, you know, maybe consider wearing a mask.”
