Savannah mayor to make amendments to mask ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a week since the mayor of Savannah signed an emergency order requiring face coverings in public spaces and in commercial businesses within city limits.
Mayor Van Johnson stated during a news conference Tuesday that some changes will be made to that emergency order.
According to the Savannah Police Department, hundreds of masks were handed out over the holiday weekend, and no citations were written. But Mayor Johnson highlighted a few of his observations during the news conference of people and some businesses not following the order.
He specifically noted tours and quadricycles operating with people on board not wearing masks. Because of that, he says city staff will be looking to amend the mask ordinance.
“I saw some trolleys; I did get on a trolley in which everyone was wearing a mask. And I applauded them for doing that. There were many that we saw that were not. So, since trolley companies have said to our office that they need clarity, we’ll help provide the clarity that they need,” Mayor Johnson said.
While the emergency order is currently in effect, City Council, as a whole, will vote on it this Thursday.
Stay with WTOC for this developing story. WTOC’s Sean Evans will have more during THE News this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.