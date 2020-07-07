Sources: SSU looking to replace Morehouse on football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest question in college sports these days is will a college football season happen this fall?
If it does, Savannah State hopes to have ten opponents to play.
Sources tell WTOC the Tigers are working with a number of programs to schedule a replacement game after Morehouse announced the school was canceling all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Savannah State was set to host the Maroon Tigers on September 26.
Morehouse will be the second opponent the Tigers have to replace on the 2020 football schedule.
Savannah State was scheduled to open the season at Florida Tech on September 5, but the Panthers eliminated their program in May. The Tigers will now visit Valdosta State to kickoff the season.
