St. Joseph’s/Candler releases 12 month COVID-19 surge plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler has released a 12-month surge plan for COVID-19.
This will help them to treat their acute care medical and surgical patients in addition to responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to get ahead of the curve, which is what this is about,” said President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler Paul Hinchey.
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders are planning for a surge of COVID-19 cases as they have seen hospitalizations increase over the past few weeks. They currently have 49 COVID-19 positive cases which puts them at level two, but are preparing for a surge to level 4 of 115 patients and up to 145 beds.
They are in the process of building out space in their hospitals for an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Should it happen and we hope it doesn't we're prepared and we've gone through a lot of effort to make sure we haven't missed something. Having gone through this, this is not my first rodeo, I'm sure there is some things that we might have, but we have learned a lot and we're ahead of the game."
Making these changes doesn’t come without a hefty price tag. Hinchey says they will spend $3.6 million to prepare for the surge.
They are not only getting more beds, but lab equipment for quicker testing, a mass stock of PPE, and they are even contracting 30 nurses and respiratory therapists to assist for 13 weeks come the fall around flu season.
“You just can’t wake up one day and say ‘hey you know what those beds that we’ve had out of service, I think we’d like to put them in service again,' you’re going to be a day late and a dollar short.”
While hospitalizations are increasing leaders say they are seeing less severe cases with shorter stays and younger patients. Hinchey says because of their thoughtful planning, he is confident St. Joseph’s/Candler will be ready to safely serve the community no matter their medical needs this year.
