Tormenta details 2020 attendance plans: Team will limit fans, temperature checks at every game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro based soccer team Tormenta FC is all set to host their 2020 season opener next Saturday night.
It’ll be the first pro sports event in Georgia since the shut down. But the club says it’ll be a much different atmosphere than normal.
Don't expect the usual crowd when Tormenta takes the field at Erk Russell Park this summer.
“It’s going to be an exclusive bunch, an exclusive group at the stadium,” said Tormenta FC owner Darin Van Tassill.
Tormenta FC owner Darin Van Tassill says the club will be following all local and state guidelines when the team plays their season opener next Saturday in Statesboro.
The club will be limiting the number of fans to around 400 to allow for physical distancing, down from about 4,000 capacity. There will also be temperature checks and screenings when entering the stadium.
Van Tassill says keeping fans and players safe is priority number one. But he adds the club also has a job to show how sports can be played safely with fans in attendance.
"I think our responsibility isn't just to keep fans safe. Our responsibility is to show and to demonstrate with role modeling how we can do both in this environment until we have a vaccine. Because that's where we are right now."
The club says masks will be highly recommended for fans, but not required. But if state or local mask mandates change, Van Tassill says the club will adapt as well.
