Tuesday: Widespread light rain, few downpours, are likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! The day begins with light, to moderate, rain showers and temperatures in the 70s. The chance of rain lessens a bit by mid-morning, but isolated showers are still possible.
The chance of rain increases, again, on into the afternoon and early evening.
Some of the rain will be heavy and one, or two, storms may produce street flooding along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures peek in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
A hotter, drier weather pattern gradually develops over our area beginning Wednesday.
Scattered storms remain possible, with afternoon temperatures near 90° Wednesday afternoon. Mid and upper 90s.... and only isolated rain... build in Thursday and beyond, into the weekend.
It’ll be good for most outdoor plans; especially pool and beach plans.
Have a great day,
Cutter
