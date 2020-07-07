USCB offering free admission to fall sporting events

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - USC Beaufort is planning to hold sporting events with fans this fall.
They’ll also be letting those fans in for free.
The school announced Monday free admission will be offered to all Sand Shark home sporting events this fall. USCB will host women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf, and the school plans to host 11 events across those sports.
“Providing a safe and clean environment is the first and foremost priority we have for our student-athletes, staff and fans,” USCB athletic director Quin Monahan says in a statement published on the school’s athletics website. " “We are looking forward to our Sand Sharks arriving on campus in a few weeks, so we can return to some sort of normalcy, while offering a budget-friendly option for our USCB friends and families.”
The school says the schedules for the five fall sports programs have not been finalized.
