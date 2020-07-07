‘We just want to know why': Activist, Greenville Co. sheriff seek answers followng deadly nightclub shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Greenville County deputies released photos of four persons of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend at a Greenville nightclub that left two dead and eight others injured.
Deputies said that they believe they are from the Atlanta area.
The shooting occurred at a Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road early Sunday morning. Grenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a concert was still going on when shots rang into the air, killing 23-year-old Mykala Bell and 51-year-old Clarence Sterling Johnson. The concert featured Georgia rapper Foogiano.
The concert violated Governor McMaster’s state of emergency outlawing concerts and nightclubs from being open right now and has left many in the community heartbroken and confused.
“Myself, like everyone else, we just want to know why. Why they would do something like this? Everyone who was shot was an innocent victim,” Traci Fant, a family friend of Bell and a Greenville community activist, said.
Fant said she got a call in the early hours of Sunday morning, asking her to come into the hospital.
“It was just one of those scenes that I never expected to see in Greenville,” Fant said.
Bell and Johnson died at the hospital from gunshot wounds and eight others were injured.
“We felt extremely violated because I totally feel in my heart that if those people were from Greenville, we wouldn’t have had a mass shooting. They were outsiders that came here and did that. The party wouldn’t have ended like that,” Fant said.
Sheriff Lewis wouldn’t comment on the investigation today, saying that they will be providing an update Tuesday afternoon, but Lewis spoke with the local NBC affiliate in Greenville Sunday saying there were at least 200 people inside of Lavish at the time of the shooting.
“I would say whoever opened this club assumes 100 percent responsibility for who came in last night and who got to go home and what they brought in to that club. If the club owners are watching, I hope they sleep well tonight because it’s their fault 100 percent,” Sheriff Lewis said.
Lewis told the NBC affiliate in Greenville that the club owner or owners would receive a $200 citation for the violation, but that he’s committed to shutting the club down.
Greenville deputies said the other victims range in age from 21 to 51. Officials didn’t give an update as to how the other eight individuals who were injured during the shooting are doing. The community held a vigil on Sunday for the shooting victims.
Foogiano posted an Instagram video Monday speaking about the shooting, saying that he talked to the family of Mykala Bell and offered condolences.
He said she lost her life for nothing. He also said that it wasn’t his fault and he doesn’t promote violence.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.