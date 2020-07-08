Advanced Academics brings unique approach to education to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Education as we know it will look a lot different this coming school year.
Now a new opportunity in Pooler is offering parents another option for their kids. For most parents this sounds familiar.
“I don’t want to go to school!”
But Lori Lewis of Advanced Academics is hoping to change that tune.
“My children are hopefully going to be pounding on the door running in in the morning and like, ‘mom five more minutes,’” said Lewis, who is the owner and administrator of Advanced Academics.
Advanced Academics takes a different approach to education.
“So, we’re looking at all the different ways you can be smart. It’s not just your traditional ways,” Lewis says.
Putting the fun back into fundamentals.
“This is going to be like the Disneyland of School.”
Taking a problem and project based approach to learning.
Offering daily classes for home-school children ages 4 up to fifth grade.
“Doing the heavy lifting for families at home-school doing reading, writing and math.”
Tutoring for all ages.
"We can cover those classes I wouldn't want to cover in calculus and chemistry and oceanography."
And perhaps a break for parents.
“We get the kids out of the house for a little bit while they’re trying to work. You know, win, win,” jokes Lewis.
Plus not only will small class sizes benefit your kids academically it could also help keep them safe.
“You know, where else are you going to have a six to one? That’s pretty critical. So your capacity of overlapping with a lot of the community is much smaller here.”
Admittedly Lewis doesn’t know if this will be the future of education but she hopes it gives people a push to try it.
And who knows maybe lead to a little more of this.
"It's going to be like ahhhh I want to go to school and have fun."
Advanced Academics is still putting some finishing touches on their new home but expect to be ready for their grand opening at the end of the month and their first day of classes August 5.
