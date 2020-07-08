Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia Chapter Offering Virtual Support Groups & Classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caregivers and family members of people suffering from Alzheimer’s already face a number of challenges. Representatives with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Georgia says the Coronavirus pandemic has presented them with even more obstacles.
“For those caring for a loved one in the home, this means for a lot of them that they are with their loved one with the disease 24 hours out of the day,” Programs Manager Kayley Fleming said. “Those with loved ones in a residential facility or community, some of those communities are on lockdown, so they’re not allowed to go inside the facilities.”
To help families and caregivers with these challenges, the Georgia chapter is moving their support groups to a virtual format. The association is also offering a variety of free virtual classes. You’ll be given the opportunity to ask questions during these courses.
To see the schedule of courses and support group meetings, and to register, click here.
