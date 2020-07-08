Chatham County fatal fire under investigation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly man is dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home on Mark Circle in Chatham County on June 5th.
Chatham County Emergency Services responded to the mobile home just before 2:00 p.m. to find the structure on fire.
The victim’s body was found shortly after the flames were extinguished. An autopsy done at the GBI crime lab in Pooler found the cause of death to be smoke and soot inhalation.
“Investigators with our office and Chatham County Emergency Services discovered significant damage to a window air conditioning unit in the bedroom where the victim was found,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Unfortunately, there was also evidence of heavy smoking in the bedroom in question.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting Chatham County Emergency Services and the Chatham County Police Department with the investigation. No criminal intent is suspected at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.