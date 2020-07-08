Community Champions: ‘100 Things to do in Savannah Before You Die’

“Rough guess, I would say 70. Some like restaurants, you might not be able to eat inside, but they’re doing takeout. Bonaventure Cemetery has great tours. All the squares here are in the book. One of my favorite ones is to do a driving tour of the Savannah Wildlife Refuge, it’s a little down the road but it’s a beautiful drive. It’s about a four-mile loop that you can do from the comfort of your car, it’s great wildlife and beautiful foliage. Easy social distancing, just the animals and nature.”