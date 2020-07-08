DNR offers grant for Top Conservation Teacher in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant for the top conservation teacher in the state.
Previous recipients covered state curriculum standards through innovative lessons, outdoor investigations and community outreach, according to the DNR. Last year, Bulloch County STEM Lab teacher Stephanie Hodges used grant funds to buy supplies for a “pollinator paradise” at Portal Elementary. Students learned about the importance of bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators in healthy ecosystems, as well as the role of pollinators in fruit and seed production.
To qualify, individuals must teach life sciences or be a science specialist to third, fourth, or fifth-grade students. The deadline to apply is Aug. 20, 2020. DNR will notify the grant winner by Sept. 10, 2020.
This grant is coordinated by the Wildlife Conservation and funded by the Environmental Resources Network.
For more information about the Conservation Teacher of the Year grant, click here.
