Drying out a bit as we head toward the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area of low pressure that brought us showers and storms Monday and Tuesday has moved through South Carolina and is near Myrtle Beach. The National Hurricane Center is giving that low pressure a 70% chance of becoming tropical. The next storm name on the list is Fay.
The rest of the afternoon, we could see more showers and some isolated thunder and lightning in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties, but as far south and east as Screven, Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan counties.
Locally heavy rainfall is still a concern as well for the Lowcountry.
Daybreak Thursday a little more sunshine to start the day 74° with clearing then a 40% chance of showers and storms with a high of 92°.
Friday: 75/94 Mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Saturday: 75/96 Mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.