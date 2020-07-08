Everyday Heroes: Christmas in July for a good cause

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Each Christmas we show you the hard work of a Bulloch County family to spread holiday cheer.
They decorate acres of their farm and welcome people to collect canned goods for the needy.
July temperatures might not get you into the Christmas mood. But the Thompson family hopes their lights can help you enjoy your summer.
TMT Farms looks a little different in the summer sun. But the family has strung up much of their annual Christmas light display for people to tour this week.
We’ve shown you the lines of cars that pour through each December. Just like in the winter, they’re asking visitors to bring canned goods that they’re donating to local food banks.
They know charities have been overrun with requests with many people out of work due to COVID-19.
“We actually wanted to do a combination of things. One is the shortage of food at the food banks. The other thing that we started thinking about is giving people someplace to go,” said Roy Thompson of TMT Farms.
They thought a drive through the Christmas displays would be a fun distraction for families with so many usual venues and events closed. They turn on the lights at dark - around 9 p.m. in the summer.
The Thompsons encourage only one household per vehicle, to reduce any chances of virus exposure and people to stay in the cars and not get out to walk around like they would in December.
They’ve collected roughly 2,000 pounds of food so far and will keep the lights burning through Sunday. Their effort to help feed and entertain the community makes them Everyday Heroes.
