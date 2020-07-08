Hinesville City Council to discuss mask requirement

Hinesville leaders say the mask ordinance will look similar to Savannah’s, which went into effect July 1. The order would require anyone entering a commercial establishment in the City to wear a face-covering or mask while inside the building. Restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies must also require their employees to wear a face-covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.
The order would also list several circumstances where a mask isn’t required, like when someone is eating, drinking, or smoking. Also If you are not able to wear a mask due to underlying health issues, you’d be exempt from the order. Some residents have chosen to already wear a mask for safety, but understand why others might be against the requirement.
“Some people might care for it, some people might not care for it because some people want to do their own thing,” said resident Jovan Baker.
Hinesville resident John Ensling had a different opinion, saying “I really think it should be left up to the individual if they want to wear it.”
The special city council meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page at 10am Thursday.
