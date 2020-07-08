J. Tom Coleman Courthouse closing temporarily

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judicial emergency has been declared at the J. Tom Coleman Judicial Building by the undersigned Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Chatham County, causing the courthouse to temporarily close.
The order says the closure is necessary due to the failure of the air handlers on two floors of the courthouse creating an increased risk of spread of infection due to the lack of air circulation, high temperatures, and the concerns raised by documented community spread of COVID-19 In the area.
The courthouse will be closed from July 9 until o July 13 at 7:00 a.m., or until further order of the Court, to allow for repair of the HVAC system and restoration of safe environmental conditions inside the building.
You can read the full order below:
