Liberty County voters express concerns following ‘chaotic’ June primary

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia is four months away from November’s general election. In Liberty County, some are expressing concerns after a chaotic June primary.
A community group is now saying there were several issues at the polls, calling it unacceptable.
The first call to action was demanding the resignation of Liberty County elections supervisor, Ella Golden who has since retired.
The group, Liberty County Concerned Citizens for Change is also asking for the Board of Elections to be elected and not appointed.
”They’ll be pressured to do the right thing for their community because everybody in their communities is looking at them because they’re representing them,” said organizer Marcello Page.
Since July 1, Ronda Walthour is now the interim elections supervisor, who says things will be different come November.
”We are trying to get everything in order,” she says.
Page says some voters’ addresses were not updated in the election system causing polling site issues. Walthour acknowledges the mistake.
”It wasn’t just the elector’s issues, it was sometimes our stuff also,” Walthour says. “But we did get them assured and we did make sure they got to the precinct they belong to.”
Other issues, Page says, were voting machines.
”From my understanding, some of the voter machines wasn’t[sic] tested,” Page says. “They just stayed in the box until it was time for people to utilize them.”
As well as poll workers not being well-educated on how to use them....
”We’re having extra training to get ready for the runoff,” Walthour says. “We will make sure we have the staff that is prepared.”
Walthour wants to assure voters that the Board of Elections is ready and capable to handle November’s election.
”Know that we have their best interests at heart when it comes to voting,” she says.
The county is also looking at adding two more advanced polling locations, for a total of four, to help with social distancing efforts.
