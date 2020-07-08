Man accused of 2018 double murder on Wilmington Island pleads guilty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Life with the possibility of parole, that’s the sentence agreed upon in a plea deal for a man charged with the 2018 murder of a Savannah Police officer and his wife.
Michael Anthony Barber pled guilty to felony murder today for stabbing Luis and Akia Molina to death in their Chatham County home.
Because of restrictions because due to coronavirus, the plea hearing played out over video conferencing.
Appearing over a live stream along with a public defender, Michael Anthony Barber agreed to a guilty plea for felony murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
All told, the sentence carries life with the possibility of parole plus five years served consecutively.
Presiding Judge Benjamin W. Karpf said, “I’m going to go ahead and accept the plea of guilty on those counts as entered by Mr. Barber. I’m going to find that the pleas were entered freely, knowingly, voluntarily with full knowledge of all the consequences. And I’m also going to find that there is sufficient factual basis to support the pleas.”
Barber, Akia Molina’s brother, was staying with the Molina’s in 2018.
Investigators found that he fatally stabbed Luis while he slept, then when confronted by his sister, fatally stabbed her too.
Barber was 16 at the time, but charged as an adult.
Judge Karpf said, “Having reviewed the victim impact statements, I note that there was expressed a profound sense of loss, as well as some anger which is understandable in these circumstances. But Mr. Barber needs to understand that some of the folks in there expressed some compassion as well.”
Judge Karpf also told Barber that even though he’ll be eligible for parole in the future, that it will be a long time from now. The judge encouraged Barber to do the work that he needs to over that long period of time, and told Barber over the course of the rest of his life to not take anything away from the world again, and instead find a way to give back.
