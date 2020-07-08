Medical leaders make plea for social responsibility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As the coronavirus continues to impact our community a number of health leaders are asking you to be socially responsible. They say we all have a role to play in stopping the spread.
You’ve heard it for months—wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and more. While it seems simple, it’s something not everyone is doing diligently. Doctors and health leaders say if we saw more of this, we could see a change in the infection rate. Hospitals in Chatham County have seen some of their highest rates at more than 100 positive cases. While each health system has a plan to treat and handle for the COVID-19 pandemic, they say we all have a part to play in stopping the spread and sometimes it’s as easy as being aware and thinking of others.
“Keep your antenna up on who is in your circle of trust socially,” said Paul Hinchey, CEO and President of St. Joseph’s Candler. “And if your finding that your going to an event with family and you know the family, but if you get outside of that swim lane and you find out there are a lot of people in there that you really don’t know you should probably think if you’re in a safe environment.”
“We have control as communities on shaping what this curve looks like and the biggest part of that is embracing what we know to be effective which is again good social distancing, using fabric masks or cloth masks when we’re out in public and can’t do that and avoiding gathering in large numbers,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer
Health leaders say it’s important not to downplay your role in fighting the coronavirus. Whether it’s as simple as wearing a mask or staying socially distant they say it all makes a big difference.
