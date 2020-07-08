Medical leaders make plea for social responsibility

You’ve heard it for months—wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and more. While it seems simple, it’s something not everyone is doing diligently. Doctors and health leaders say if we saw more of this, we could see a change in the infection rate. Hospitals in Chatham County have seen some of their highest rates at more than 100 positive cases. While each health system has a plan to treat and handle for the COVID-19 pandemic, they say we all have a part to play in stopping the spread and sometimes it’s as easy as being aware and thinking of others.