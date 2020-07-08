Memorial Heath preparing for an increase of COVID-19 patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As testing has increased so too has the number of positive test returning for COVID-19.
Back in Early June we saw a positivity rate of about four percent where as last week it was up to 10.5 percent.
As the picture of coronavirus has changed in our community, so too has Memorial Health’s approach to it. Doctors say early planning has made all the difference.
“You know the countless hours and time spent by our ya know boots on the ground providers to our leadership team has really paid off. We’re in a good position with our planning around PPE as well as our planning around how we place patients and how we safely deliver care for our COVID patients as well as our non-COVID patients,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer.
Memorial leaders say as hospitalizations have increased they are seeing a change in those they serve. Those who are needing care are younger, are less severe and having shorter stays. Memorial has 57 COVID-19 positive patients and about 13 of them are in the ICU.
"I think the combination of better knowledge of the disease and better treatment options helps us to keep people from getting severely sick from this and needing to be ventilated in the ICU."
"I worry about folks that are in a younger age range not taking this seriously because we have seen locally and we've seen regionally how they can bring it back to their home and share it with their parents or their grandparents or their loved ones who have a very different experience with this disease and in some cases has led to, to deaths."
Memorial says as the community spread increases its critical for you to take precautions to protect yourself and others.
