Richmond Hill council hears flooding concerns from residents

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After repeated flooding problems due to heavy rain, the City of Richmond Hill is continuing to make their storm drainage system a priority, especially now during hurricane season.
At the City of Richmond Hill’s most recent council meeting, Assistant City Manager Scott Allison gave an overview of what the storm water division has been doing.
“We’ve done quite a bit of road elevation work, connecting pipes, upsizing pipes at subdivision entrances. We’ve purchased property, improved culverts; then just your basics sediment debris removal in the canals and drainage ways,” said Allison.
Allison says storm drain management is important to the city and they’re doing as much as they can to study watershed, major canals and creeks in order to find solutions for localized flooding.
He also says they’re using GPS and geographic information systems to get real time information on pipe systems.
“We’ve got annual funding it took about half a million dollars to that division and dedicated staff and some cross training. We’ve also been able to purchase I’d say a significant amount of equipment.”
Allison says the city has also purchased different vehicles for underground pipe systems, ditches, and canals.
However, he says there is more work to be done to address system wide needs.
“It’s everything from improvements to canals to looking at different grants that FEMA may have for property acquisition, redirecting some of the storm water.”
Allison says residents can expect to see the storm division out daily, especially now.
