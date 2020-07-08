Savannah Spirit helps Girls on the Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first season for Savannah’s newest team didn’t exactly go as planned. The first season for the Savannah Spirit got derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the squad has been able to hold some exhibitions this summer.
Wednesday night’s contest was the second in the team’s history and about helping other young girls.
Erin O’Hearn is a familiar face on the Savannah soccer scene. The former St. Vincent’s star is now suiting up for the Savannah Spirit, playing their second ever game tonight at Benedictine.
For O’Hearn it’s not just an opportunity to continue the game she loves, it’s a chance to help grow the game in her hometown for girls just like her.
“I grew up here. I was born and raised here in Savannah. The women’s teams I looked up to were not in Savannah. The fact that we’re trying to bring soccer to Savannah is an awesome opportunity,” said O’Hearn.
The Spirit took down MOBA of Peachtree City 2-1 Wednesday night in the final home exhibition of the summer. A game that brought a couple hundred to B-C’s Father Albert Field, many of those in attendance, young women getting a chance to see their game up close.
“It’s awesome. It’s so cool. That’s what I always wanted as a younger girl.”
Wednesday night’s game offered fans a chance to help Girls on the Run, a group out to help girls develop confidence through running. It’s a message the group is glad to see played out on the soccer pitch by a team Savannah can call its own.
“I think it’s great. I think it gives girls in our program that much more initiative to be athletic, and celebrate athleticism,” said Leah Kessler, Girls on the Run Executive Director.
Leah Kessler is the executive director of Girls on the Run, she says having a women’s team in town could be a major win for young girls in south Georgia.
“Athletics are a male dominated arena and I love seeing women step up, take part, and show off just the amazing women they are.”
The Spirit may just be a few games into their existence, but the team hopes they’re already building a fan base and setting an example for the potential future stars on the pitch.
“I think every young girl in Savannah can look up to this team, and be like this is cool, and I can do that, and I want to do that.”
