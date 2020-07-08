Statesboro Mayor encourages businesses to require face-coverings

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -As some cities pass mandates requiring masks everywhere, Statesboro is now asking businesses to require them for customers.
The mayor’s letter to local businesses asks them to require customers to wear a mask or face-covering at their establishment. The letter stops short of telling business owners what they can do if the customer won’t.
Walk into Three Tree Roasters and you’ll see staff wearing masks, even behind a plexiglass barrier. The owner says they’re taking covid as seriously as they take their coffee.
“[We’re] spreading out tables six feet apart,” says Three Trees owner Phillip Klayman. “We’ve increased sanitation schedules..
But most customers at this moment had no mask. Mayor Jonathan McCollar would like to change that. He sent letters to more than 1,000 businesses, asking for their support and compliance in requiring patrons to wear masks at their business.
“I absolutely agree in principle that we want to be as safe as possible and masks are an easy way to do that,” Klayman said.
The mayor points to the spread of positive cases and the role experts believe masks play in preventing the spread.
“What I wanted to do is say ‘who wants to volunteer to get on board with us as we work to save our community',” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
Klayman says they’ll suggest and even strongly suggest customers wear masks, but he’s not sure how much further to go.
“Do I feel comfortable denying people product because they’re not doing something that a lot of people agree is important?” he asked?
He hopes customers will take a cue from staff and others and wear a mask without being ordered.
