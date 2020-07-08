Wednesday: A bit drier, a bit hotter!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and very muggy with temperatures in the 70s early this morning. The forecast is mostly dry under a partly cloudy sky.
There is a chance of spotty rain before 11 a.m. then scattered rain and storms are expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s; a bit drier than the past few days.
The forecast continues to heat up and dry out with only spotty rain in the weekend forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. It’ll feel hotter than 100° in most spots and hotter than 105° in a few during the afternoons.
The weekend spotty storm chance is greatest between 2 and 7 p.m.
A generally hot weather pattern with scattered storms continues into the start of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
