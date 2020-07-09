Agent Zero: Johnson to be first Eagle to wear #0

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern defensive end Raymond Johnson has been a defensive hero for the Eagles plenty of times during his career in Statesboro.
For his final season in the blue and white, Johnson will be a zero.
At least, he’ll wear a zero.
The senior defensive end will be the first player in Georgia Southern football history to wear #0 when he takes the field this fall. Players allowed to wear the number is among the many rule changes going into effect this fall.
Johnson, who wore #92 his first three years in Statesboro, was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference First Team in 2019 after a season that saw him corral three sacks and seven tackles for loss. For his career, the Sumter, SC native has 112 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 21.5 tackles for loss. Johnson has also recovered five fumbles.
The Eagles are scheduled to face Boise State on the road September 5 to kick off the 2020 season.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.