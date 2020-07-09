Bulloch Co. superintendent gives update on upcoming school year

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across our area face the difficult decision about how and when to start the school year during this pandemic. In Bulloch County, COVID-19 case numbers have them looking at several alternatives.
Bulloch County’s school superintendent says the district is trying to craft a plan that takes into account the range of parent opinions who want or don’t want on-campus classes and the state health guidelines.
The board's last work session sparked emotional concerns from parents who want schools to do more to protect students if they require students to return to campus this fall. They objected to the district's plan to rely on parents checking temperatures before they send their students to school.
They left the meeting with a plan still up in the air.
“Friday after that board meeting, we discovered we’d been declared a “substantial spread” county which when you follow the state guidelines kicks us into closing schools,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.
That means they could start the year in virtual mode. Wilson says that could include pushing back the August 3 start by two weeks to give teachers more time to get acclimated to online instruction.
But he says there are also parents who want their students to return to campus as soon as the board deems it safe. One option could include offering on-campus classes with a virtual alternative.
“I suspect it will come up tonight and we’re prepared to have the discussion of what could we do to provide options to our community.”
He says students would not be able to hop back and forth and parents could be required to choose for at least an entire semester.
The board meets Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and they anticipate plenty of parents on both sides to come and voice their opinion.
