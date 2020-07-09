City of Savannah sanitation director speaks about trash delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City sanitation crews are working longer days as they try to keep up with the garbage collection needs across the city.
They admit there have been several challenges pushing them back.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued sanitation crews in the City of Savannah have been working around the clock to ensure the trash doesn’t pile up.
“Our people must show up we don’t have trucks that load themselves so it’s important for all of our guys to show up and we’ve been manning up and going out everyday,” said Gene Prevatt, Senior Director, Department of Sanitation.
During the pandemic a lot of life slowed down, but what didn’t was trash collection. Leaders say there isn’t more garbage, but they did have to collect the same amount with smaller crews as they practiced social distancing.
That put a hold on their yard waste and bulk collections for a while. Officials say they resumed back to normal operations in June, and have now caught up on their backlog but are shorthanded as several team members are out for non-COVID related incidents.
The sanitation department’s senior director says while they are behind on garbage collection in several neighborhoods, they should get caught up by the end of the week.
"This is just a season it will have an end and we will get back to normal sooner or later. Sanitation is on the job and we thank everybody for their patience with us for their efforts to keep everything going."
City crews ask you to leave your trash at the collection point and they will get to it ASAP. If you do have any questions or concerns you can call 311.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.