E-Learning company uses SCCPSS logo without permission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warning for parents considering E-learning.
Make sure you’re signing students up in the correct program.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School's Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett posted this message to her Facebook page.
It shows a E-learning company using the school district’s logo.
Dr. Levett says they did not authorize the company to use the logo, and that the company’s E-learning program is not related to the school district.
The head principal of Savannah-Chatham’s new E-Learning Academy says parents can reach out to the district if they have any questions.
“Parents we want to make sure that they’re following and reaching out that businesses are being legit, because unfortunately there’s folks that may like to capitalize on our pandemic,” said Principal James Heater.
If you’re not sure about a program go to the school districts website.
