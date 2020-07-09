Federal boost to state unemployment benefits quickly coming to an end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The federal boost to state unemployment benefits is quickly coming to an end, and with hundreds of thousands of people receiving a paycheck from the government, that could create an issue.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation roughly triples the amount of money South Carolinians can bring home in unemployment benefits. The federal relief program adds an additional $600 to whatever you qualify for through state, which can be anywhere from $42 to $326.
On July 25, that extra $600 is expected to go away. For some, that kind of money encourages people to stay unemployed, but for others it is the only way they are getting by during the pandemic.
Janet Brown falls into the latter category.
She worked as a line cook in downtown Charleston before her employer shutdown the business because of the coronavirus. It has not reopened yet. She is concerned about the safety implications of finding another job.
“I am not trying to risk myself,” Brown said. “I have an 83-year-old mom and I am not trying to risk going around her and making her sick.”
Brown is not alone.
There have been more than 600,000 initial unemployment claims since mid-March. At the maximum, state benefits equate to a little more than $8.15 an hour, which is not enough for Brown who was making roughly double that amount.
“There really is no plan,” Brown said. “I am not going to a job where people are still sick and a lot of people are still traveling from a lot of different states to come down here.”
She says when her job reopens, she will go back to work under the right conditions. Many other people have cited safety concerns when choosing not to be recalled to work. However, there is another prospective as well.
Several business owners say the extra money from the federal government has made it more lucrative for their employees to stay unemployed. The issue is so bad they cannot find enough employees to staff the businesses. Once that money goes away on July 25, they believe more people will get off unemployment and look for work once again.
That means there could be fewer cases to handle at the State Department of Employment and Workforce. Jamie Suber is the chief of staff at the department and says his team is focused on figuring out how to help people find a job.
“Whether that be training, resume preparation or assistance with case management in regard to looking for work . . . we have had to get creative to come up with new solutions on how to serve individuals differently,” Suber said, referring to the need to be able to work cases virtually.
The department took on hundreds of new staff members to help process unemployment claims, and Stuber says he does not expect to start downsizing any time soon.
“We just cannot predict the workload. We don’t know when new claims or new industries will be coming into the unemployment program,” Suber said. “I don’t think we are at the point now where we can say we can start staffing down because the number are extremely high.”
So far, the department has paid out nearly $3 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.
