Garden City PD looking for missing 15-year-old

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
Police say 15-year-old Landyn Frizzell was last seen at his Garden City residence on Wednesday, July 8, at around 11:30 p.m. when he was supposed to be getting ready for bed.
Frizzell was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red shirt and red pants. He is roughly 6 feet tall weighs 180 pounds. Police say he is probably in the area of Effingham County.
If you have seen Frizzell or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7777.
