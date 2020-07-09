Jackets’ Glass named to GA Dugout Club Hall of Fame

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The morning after receiving the call he’d been selected to the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame, Jeff Davis head baseball coach Paul Glass wasn’t sleeping in or patting himself on the back.
He was at the school’s baseball field, mowing the grass.
“It’s kind of a borderline sickness I think I have,” he laughs. “It’s an obsession. It is. I’ll acknowledge that. But I think that’s part of it. If our kids see how obsessed I am with our program, then hopefully they’ll become obsessed with it too.”
That obsession has paid off.
When Glass arrived in Hazlehurst in 1999, the Yellow Jackets had never made the state baseball playoffs. Since then, they’ve won two state titles, finished as a state runner-up, and reached the playoffs 18 consecutive years.
Despite that hefty resume, Glass didn’t believe it was true when notified he was one of six in the Dugout Club’s 2020 Hall of Fame class.
“I thought at first, this has got to be some kind of mistake. There’s probably a coach Paul out there or something else, But it can’t be me, you know? I didn’t feel like I had been out here and done enough yet,” Glass says. “You look at the list of coaches in that Hall of Fame, there’s some major, heavy hitting coaches on that list. To even halfway think I’m on that list really kind of don’t feel right, you know what I mean?”
The longtime Yellow Jacket skipper says he wouldn’t be in the position without the people around him. He gives credit to the Hazlehurst community, school board, and coaches he’s worked with in the past and present.
Glass adds it’s helped to have some good ball players along the way.
“There isn’t any coach alive that will receive any kind of award or accolade if they didn’t have really, really good players,” he says. “The players that we’ve had at Jeff Davis over the last 20-something years have completely sold out to Jeff Davis baseball. They deserve a huge piece of this award.”
Glass inducted with the five other members of the Class of 2020 at the Georgia Dugout Club Coaches Convention this December in Atlanta.
