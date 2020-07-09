Local veteran receives free roof

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A local veteran is getting a new roof for his home free of charge.
We first told you about this story in May, when Monarch Roofing took a trip to surprise the Kutemeyer family with the news.
Thursday work on the new roof began.
Micheal Kutemeyer served in the Air Force, and says this was a humbling experience.
“When you serve your country, you’re not expecting anything in return, you do it for love of country. You don’t do it because you expect anything, or because you need anything. You do it because it’s what you want to do, it’s the right thing to do,” said Michael Kutemeyer.
Monarch thanked the local businesses that teamed up with them to make it happen.
The Roofs for our Troops program gives a free to a veteran each year.
