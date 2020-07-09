Long Co. delaying school start date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County Schools announced Thursday they would be delaying the start of school.
Students who will be returning to campus now have a first day of August 10. The first day of school was originally August 3.
They are also offering a virtual option to students. Students who participate in this option will begin on August 17.
Teachers will return on July 24. This additional time will allow teachers and staff to be trained on COVID-19 safety measures and cleaning techniques, as well as to facilitate virtual learning.
Parents who choose the virtual online option must complete the online registration located on their website at longcountyps.com by July 21. Additional details and guidelines are included with the application.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.