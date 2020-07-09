Savannah city council discusses mask ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council shows support for an emergency order put into effect just over a week ago in the City by Mayor Van Johnson. In a unanimous vote, Council affirmed the Mayor’s move, and each took turns sharing their thoughts.
While there were some concerns raised by several on Council about the constitutionality of the order, and about police officers being the ones to help enforce it, the comments from the aldermen and women were largely in support.
The Mayor noted amendments to the order will include tour companies, as well as penalties for businesses. Individuals can face a fine up to $500, and we learned businesses can be fined up to $1,000.
The penalty again is a civil infraction, taken up in court. Here’s feedback on the mask order from Alderman Nick Palumbo during Thursday’s meeting.
“And I believe for every government, it’s highest standard is when we calculate the common good for all. And I know that these measures, and the amendments that you outlined today support that accomplishment. And I support the action.”
Electronic signs are now up around the City at several locations letting people know about the mask mandate as well.
