Sheriff Wilcher gives COVID-19 update for the Chatham Co. Jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fifth inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Sheriff John T. Wilcher says the Sheriff’s Office has had four inmates recover from COVID-19, and one inmate is currently positive and in quarantine at the jail. He says two staffers are COVID-19 positive and are isolating at home, and one staff member previously received a negative test and is now awaiting the results of a second test.
Sheriff Wilcher issued the following statement on Thursday, July 9:
“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has a fifth confirmed case of one inmate with COVID-19. The inmate was tested after being booked into the jail. All arrestees are isolated for 14 days upon booking and COVID-19 testing is required before moving into general population. Detainees are issued two masks and are required to wear them when outside of their cells.
To date, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has four inmates recovered from COVID-19 and one inmate currently COVID-19 positive, quarantined in medical. Two staffers are COVID-19 positive and isolated at home. One staff member has received the first negative test and is awaiting results of the second test. CCSO requires two negative tests, a minimum of 24-hours apart before the staffer or inmate are confirmed recovered from COVID-19.
All inmates have immediate access to our 24-hour medical staff and facilities within the jail. The $5 medical copay is waived. We continuously monitor the health of the inmates and staff. If an inmate notifies an officer of any health or medical need, a member of the medical staff is immediately notified. CCSO has an Infectious Disease Control & Prevention nurse on staff. Each inmate has access to anti-bacterial soap and is required to follow the Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines for personal hygiene.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the GA Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, and Homeland Security to maintain a safe and healthy environment for inmates, staff and our community.”
