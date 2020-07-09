Sheriff Wilcher gives COVID-19 update for the Chatham Co. Jail

All inmates have immediate access to our 24-hour medical staff and facilities within the jail. The $5 medical copay is waived. We continuously monitor the health of the inmates and staff. If an inmate notifies an officer of any health or medical need, a member of the medical staff is immediately notified. CCSO has an Infectious Disease Control & Prevention nurse on staff. Each inmate has access to anti-bacterial soap and is required to follow the Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines for personal hygiene.