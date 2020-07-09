The SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports and championships

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers’ conference won’t be sponsoring sports this fall.
The SIAC announced the suspension of fall sports and championships Thursday afternoon, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The conference says it is assessing the possibility of moving some sports, including football, to the spring. Also, the conference says certain schools may be allowed to “participate in intercollegiate athletics based on preexisting commitments which may be unique to those particular colleges and universities.”
WTOC will update this story as we learn more.
