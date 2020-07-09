Thursday: Hot, with scattered afternoon downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm one with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. An, inland, isolated shower or to is possible west of I-95.
Temperature are forecast to be in the upper 80s to near 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 100° with humidity factored in.
Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening. The chance of rain and storms peaks between 2 and 6 p.m. Communities south of the Altamaha River have the greatest shot at rain today. Rain should diminish after sunset as muggy weather sets in. One, or two, storms may produce gusty breezes and lots of lightning.
Temperatures start heating up tomorrow and a hot weekend is in the forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons with heat index temperatures peaking above 100 degrees.
The weekend also features a bit drier of a forecast; only spotty rain. A bit cooler, wetter weather is in the forecast early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
